10-month-old Meridian baby returned to its parents after widespread protests

MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Amid widespread protests and harassment of law enforcement and other government employees, a 10-month-old baby has been returned to its parents, according to the Meridian Police Department.

The baby was separated from its parents late on March 11 after health authorities determined the child’s recent weight loss could threaten its life.

Since then, the boy has been in the custody of the state. At a child welfare hearing on Wednesday, an Ada County judge ordered the state to retain custody of the child, according to the family, who said another custody hearing was scheduled for April 8.

The family and Ammon Bundy, a close friend and candidate for governor, mounted ongoing protests this week at multiple locations in the Treasure Valley, including at the private homes of police officers and others allegedly involved in the custody battle, according to multiple Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies.

The child was returned to its parents around noon, according to a news release.

“In these situations, the goal is to reunite the child to its parents as soon as it is healthy enough to be returned,” the release said. “Normally the parents agree to certain stipulations by the court. What those were or if there were stipulations is unknown.”

The release added, “There is no need to continue protesting or harassing our public health officials, police officers or anyone else involved.”