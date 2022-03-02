2 killed in head-on crash near Meridian

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 1:19 a.m. on March 22, on Interstate-84 in Ada County, east of Eagle Road.

A 29-year-old male, from Simi Valley, California was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84. A 38-year-old male, from Boise, was driving a Hyundai Sonata eastbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84.

The two vehicles collided at milepost 47. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

Traffic on eastbound side of I-84 was blocked for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.