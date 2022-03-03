City, county officials to discuss bringing water, sewer service to Inkom

POCATEllO — City and county officials will meet Thursday afternoon to discuss extending water and sewage service from Pocatello to Inkom.

Bannock County commissioners, Pocatello Public Works representatives and Inkom city officials will meet to to discuss possibility and feasibility, according to Bannock County Public Information Officer Emma Iannacone.

“That project would help facilitate growth in our fastest developing zip code, which is the Inkom zip code,” she told EastIdahoNews.com.

As Iannacone explained, new subdivisions are currently under development in Inkom. But those new subdivisions, like most of the existing city, does not have access to water lines or sewage systems — instead relying on wells and septic systems.

If a plan can be created, it would be funded through Source Water Protection Grant monies from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality.

“It’s just a preliminary meeting to figure out if it’s a possible and reasonable project for all partners involved,” Iannacone said.

More information regarding this potential plan will be made available in the coming weeks.