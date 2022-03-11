Crash near Middleton causes collision with forklift that kills 52-year-old Idaho man

MIDDLETON (Idaho Statesman) — A three-vehicle crash northwest of Middleton on Thursday afternoon killed a 52-year-old Caldwell man, according to the Idaho State Police.

At around 12:24 p.m. at Old Highway 30 and Willis Road, three vehicles were approaching an intersection when a juvenile driving westbound in a pickup truck on Willis Road failed to yield, according to an ISP press release, and collided with a tow truck traveling northbound.

A forklift loaded on the back of the tow truck came off, and a southbound SUV “collided with it,” the release said. The SUV’s driver died at the scene.

The juvenile driver of the pickup and a passenger were taken to a hospital, as was a passenger traveling in the SUV. Their conditions are not known. All vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation, Idaho State Police said.