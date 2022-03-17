Elementary students raise nearly $7,000 for Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS — Local elementary students raised nearly $7,000 through a carnival and donated the money to a local nonprofit to help the organization continue to distribute food within the community.

On Tuesday, Alturas Academy presented a check donation of $6,800 to Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls. Fourth- and fifth-grade students from the school raised the money for the emergency food agency.

“We are beyond thrilled! These kids really put the work into developing a business plan for a carnival as part of their learning process and then executing the plan to raise funds,” said Ariel Jackson, executive director of Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls. “We are in awe of their hard work and grateful to have been selected to receive the funds to fight hunger and food insecurity.”

According to a news release, with Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls’s ability to turn every $1 donated into $4.80 worth of food, this money could buy 19,200 pounds of food, which would provide 14,769 meals to struggling families in eastern Idaho.

Alturas Academy released the following statement:



“Through the economics units our 4/5th graders were studying, they were able to organize and run an entirely student-run carnival. Students had to develop business plans and borrow money from administration to create and host this event. We believe that through this hands-on learning, students are not only able to develop a greater understanding of economic concepts but understand how they can better help their community. They were very passionate about the Community Food Basket from the beginning and the help it provides the community. We are beyond proud of their hard work and accomplishments.”

Check presentation at Alturas Academy to Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls. | Courtesy Ariel Jackson

The food basket works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area. Click here to find out more.