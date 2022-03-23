Emergency responders issue warning after firefighter nearly hit by speeding vehicle

SWAN VALLEY — A firefighter was nearly hit by a speeding vehicle Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 26 while trying to help at a crash scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. and firefighters from the Swan Valley Fire District responded.

A district spokeswoman told EastIdahoNews.com a truck went into a nearby river and the passenger window broke.

“Both occupants were able to get to the roof of the truck and then onto the highway before responders got there,” said Kat Brainard, a spokeswoman for the Swan Valley Fire District.

Brainard explained nobody was injured during the crash. While responders were helping on the scene of that crash, a firefighter was doing traffic control.

According to a Facebook post, Brainard wrote on the Swan Valley Fire District’s Facebook page, “While doing traffic control, one of our firefighters was almost hit by a speeding vehicle whose driver clearly wasn’t paying attention. If you have 200 yards of visibility with flashing lights ahead and you have to slam on your brakes so you don’t hit someone in a bright green vest who also has a light on, you are going too fast.”

Brainard told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the second time this month that they’ve had a close call with a firefighter on a crash scene where they were almost hit.

“Slow down. Pay attention. Leave in time so you aren’t driving stressed,” the Facebook post said.