FBI seeks help in finding a 31-year-old Washington woman. She was last seen in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – The FBI’s Seattle Field Office is looking for a 31-year-old vulnerable woman who went missing from Western Washington and is believed to be in Idaho, where she was last seen.

Marisol Cortes — who has multiple medical conditions, including autism and epilepsy — was taken from Battle Ground, Washington, by her mother to an unknown location in November, according to the FBI.

Prior to her disappearance, Marisol’s brother, Adrian Cortes was working to obtain full custody of his sister, which he said prompted his mother — Martha Cortes — to take Marisol. He was granted custody in January after he petitioned the Clark County Superior Court, according to court records.

Marisol is described as having dark hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI’s missing person poster, is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds and is non-verbal. She could be wearing glasses and should be wearing a helmet due to her epilepsy.

Steve Bernd, a Seattle-based FBI spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman by phone Marisol was seen between Boise and Twin Falls and may have been in the Lewiston area, as well.

“Our gut is telling us that she’s there,” in Idaho, Bernd said.

Marisol’s mother, Martha Cortes, previously had guardianship of her. But over the past 18 to 24 months, prior to her disappearance, Martha’s ability to care for Marisol declined, Adrian told the Statesman. Adrian said Marisol missed medication, fell down — which caused her to break her teeth and get a concussion — and wasn’t getting the right foods.

“We really wanted to start a discussion with (Martha) on, what (does) the future look like for Marisol and how can we transition and prepare for that?” Adrian said.

The Clark County Superior Court also issued a Vulnerable Adult Protection Order against Martha, which means that she could face criminal charges if she is found with Marisol. Bernd clarified the FBI’s main goal isn’t to arrest Martha.

Adrian said his two daughters ask him daily when their aunt is coming home.

“I tell them, I say, ‘You know, I’m trying my hardest to get her to come back,’” Adrian said. “They both grew up with her and they both helped, in raising her. “

In addition to Washington and Idaho, the family also has ties to Tennessee and Oklahoma, Bernd said.

Anyone with information regarding Marisol can contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at (206) 622-0460. Individuals can also call 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.