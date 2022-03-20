Fire destroys home in Pocatello

POCATELLO (KPVI) — A Gate City home was destroyed by a fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a home on the corner of North Bridger Street and North Hayes Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Flames were seen coming out of the roof. The people inside the home made it out safely, however, a dog and a cat were killed in the blaze, according to the Idaho State Journal.

Three engines and two ladder trucks battled the fire and kept it from spreading to other homes. Much of the interior of the home suffered significant damage and there was extensive damage to the roof.

The fire was mostly out by 3:30 p.m., witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com.

Police blocked both North Hayes and West Bridger to traffic while crews fought the fire.

Courtesy Darin Richardson