FOX meteorologist Janice Dean answers 7 Questions with Emmy and reveals if she’s ever slept through her alarm

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Janice Dean is the senior meteorologist for the FOX News Channel. You can catch her every morning on FOX & Friends and over the years she has covered numerous storms including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Sandy, Irene, Igor, Earl, Katrina and Ida.

RELATED | ‘Good Morning America’ meteorologist Ginger Zee answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Janice has also written the successful children’s series called “Freddy the Frogcaster” along with “Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days” and “Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times.”

She agreed to sit down with me for 7 Questions and these are the questions I asked her:

How and when did you know you wanted to be a meteorologist?

What’s been the wildest weather event you’ve reported in?

You have to get up very early for your job. Have you ever slept through your alarm or not made it to the studio on time?

What’s been your most embarrassing moment on TV?

Can you tell me about “Freddy the Frogcaster”?

You’ve written other books called “Mostly Sunny” and “Make Your Own Sunshine.” How do you remain upbeat and positive when things are hard?

Have you ever been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

BONUS QUESTIONS

What’s your favorite junk food?

What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Can you share a piece of advice you’ve received in your life that might help me?

Watch my entire interview with Janice in the video player above and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.