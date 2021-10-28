‘Good Morning America’ meteorologist Ginger Zee answers 7 Questions with Emmy

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world!

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist at ABC News and you can see her every day on “Good Morning America.” She has covered almost every major weather event and dozens of historic storms. She’s reported from across the country and around the world.

Ginger lives in New York City with her husband and two sons. I was excited to chat with her and ask the following questions:

Did you always want to be a meteorologist?

You’ve reported in a lot of extreme weather conditions. What’s the craziest thing you’ve covered?

Sometimes it’s hard for me to wake up early for school. You have to wake up super early for GMA. Any tips you can share?

What are your favorite things about being a mom?

Can you share with us an embarrassing moment you have had on TV?

Sometimes people say mean things online or when they see you on TV. How do you handle the nasty comments?

How hard is it to predict the weather?

BONUS QUESTIONS

How does wind form?

Have you been to Idaho and tried our famous potatoes?

Can you share with me something you’ve learned that might help me in my life?

Watch my entire interview with Ginger in the video player above and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.