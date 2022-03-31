Have you sent your Idaho tax return, but haven’t received a refund? This could be why

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idahoans who have filed their 2021 tax returns might have to take one more step before they can get their state refunds.

The Idaho State Tax Commission is sending out letters to residents, asking them to provide missing or additional information regarding their tax returns, according to a news release from the department.

The process is part of an accuracy process that all income tax returns go through, the commission said. Last year, roughly 17,000 letters were sent out, according to the state agency.

Idaho State Tax Commission spokesperson Renee Eymann told the Idaho Statesman by phone that typos on their forms or missing documents, like a W-2, are a couple of reasons a taxpayer may receive a letter. Eymann said some of the most common typos are on W-2s or with Social Security numbers.

“That’s why we always tell people, especially when they’re e-filing the return, to double-check to make sure you haven’t fat-fingered anything and to make sure that you’ve typed in the correct information,” Eymann told the Statesman.

Taxpayers who receive a letter are asked to “take the requested action right away” so that their refunds can continue to be processed, according to the release.

“These letters help confirm that your tax return shows the correct data,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said in the news release.

E-filers can expect their refund about seven to eight weeks after an acknowledgment that the state received their returns, according to the commission.

Paper filers can expect their refunds about 10 to 11 weeks after their returns are received. Individuals can visit the Tax Commission’s refund page at tax.idaho.gov/refundinfo or call the office at (208) 334-7660. For residents outside the Treasure Valley call the toll-free number at (800) 972-7660.