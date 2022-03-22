Idaho Falls improvement project slated for completion this summer

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – RC Heavy Haul, Inc. began the North Highland Park concrete improvements earlier Monday, March 21. The work is being done on Canyon Avenue, between Science Center Drive and Presto Street. Parking will be restricted in the work zone.

The project includes new sidewalks on both sides of the street with drainage swales and new asphalt driveway access. The contractor will be working Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. unless there is inclement weather that delays the project. The anticipated completion time is early summer.

Property owners adjacent to the work zone have been notified, and the contractor will coordinate with them through the duration of the project.

This project is part of the Neighborhood Improvement Project with the US. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control and detour signs, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

For questions or concerns about this project, contact RC Heavy Haul, Inc. at (208) 681-2182 or email rcheavyhaul@yahoo.com.

Additional information on City of Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking here.