Life Lessons: Tammy Taylor shares what she learned raising her children

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Tammy Taylor is the mother of five girls and one boy. We caught up with her at a special MorningStar party and asked her to share what she learned raising her kids. She said she has no regrets and looks forward to each new day.

Watch our entire interview with Tammy in the video player above.