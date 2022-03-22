Madison Libary seeks auditions for ‘Night with the USO’ event

REXBURG — Do you sing, play an instrument or dance? Do you have a knack for comedy or entertaining a crowd? If so, Madison Library in Rexburg could be looking for you!

The library is currently planning to hold “A Night with the USO,” 1940’s-style variety show, at the Legacy Flight Museum on April 22. They will be holding in-person auditions on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

“A Night with the USO” is part of the library’s year-long Centennial Celebration. The Madison Library District turned one hundred years old on December 28, 2021.

“We’re having programs every month dedicated to a different decade,” Michelle Owens, an Adult Fiction librarian told EastIdahoNews.com. “April is the 1940s and in the 1940s, it was popular to have USO tours because of World War II.”

Photo by Adam Forsgren

Short for United Service Organization, the USO was formed in 1941 to provide support and entertainment to American troops fighting during the dark days of World War II. The group brought comedians, actors, musicians and other entertainers out to the troops. Comedian Bob Hope had a long-running relationship with the USO that spanned over forty years.

“(Celebrities) would do skits, they’d juggle, they’d perform comedy shows and sing and dance,” Owens said. “If you watched the ‘Captain America’ Marvel movies, where Captain America is doing those stand-up shows, that’s kind of what we’re doing.”

“This is just a community event,” Owens added. “It’s completely free to the community to attend and to participate in. At the event, we’ll have a donation bucket for the Legacy Flight Museum because that’s where we’re holding it. But that’s completely optional. We just encourage people to donate to them. They’re being very gracious in allowing the community to use that space.”

Owens said they’re hoping to find performers that can provide “Night with the USO” with a wide variety of acts.

“We’re looking for anything someone would deem a talent,” she said. “Singing, dancing, skits or anything else they can think of just as long as it’s based around that 1940s theme.”

Those interested in auditioning for “Night with the USO” can do so in person at the Community Room of the Madison Library in Rexburg on Friday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can also email.com video auditions to Owens at michelle.o@madisonlib.org. Visit the library website for more information on upcoming activities.

For more information about the USO, click here to visit the organization’s official site.