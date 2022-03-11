New assessor candidate says she will serve Bannock County with ‘diligence and pride’

POCATELLO — A new candidate for Bannock County Assessor says her previous work experience and education make her the most prepared option.

Democrat Tamara Code announced her candidacy for the office Tuesday with a news release addressed to the citizens of Bannock County.

“I was born and brought up in Idaho, and for decades I’ve lived, worked, and raised a family here in Pocatello, and I love this area,” she says in the release.

According to the release, Code holds a degree in business education, as well as a Master’s Degree in business administration. In addition to the experience she had gained as an educator, Code believes that her time in a supervisory role at, what her release calls, “a large hotel in Boise” makes her the “best Assessor candidate.”

Code cites a lack of preparedness and poor customer service to go along with skyrocketing property valuations and high, late-arriving tax bills, as the issues facing Bannock County voters in her release.

“These problems stem from an assessor who may mean well but is out of her league when it comes to understanding complex county finances and running a major county organization,” Code says. “Not everyone is suited by temperament or training to supervise a large group of employees or overcome financially-challenging tasks — but I am.”

Code also addresses long wait times when attempting to purchase new license plates or update vehicle registrations as issues she would aim to fix.

“As Bannock County’s Assessor, I will bring a new vision to the office,” she says. “I vow to work towards accurate, equitable, and timely assessments. I will streamline processes to make it easier for our citizens to access vital services.