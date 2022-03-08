No injuries reported in early morning fire at drive-in restaurant

IDAHO FALLS — An early morning fire at a fast-food restaurant started in the kitchen fryers.

The fire happened just after 5 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Sonic off of 1650 South Yellowstone Highway.

According to Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department, a Sonic employee called dispatch reporting that the fryers were on fire. The fire spread up the walls and into the structure.

There were no reported injuries. While the origin of the fire is known, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hammon said there’s no word yet as to how much money in damage was lost but a fire investigator is assessing.

Sonic has caution tape around its building. Employees could not be reached for comment.