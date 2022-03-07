Pocatello police officer announces run for county assessor

POCATELLO — After nearly 15 years as an officer with the Pocatello Police Department, Greg Cates has decided to make a move and serve his community in other ways.

Cates filed to run for Bannock County assessor Friday.

“The times has come to hang up my uniform and go to work for the citizens of Bannock County,” Cates tells EastIdahoNews.com.

In a news release, Cates says his decision to run for public office was inspired by elevated tax rates and the recent realization that he, like many of his neighbors, is concerned about his ability to pay his bills.

“Over the past few years, my own property taxes have increased by 76% and, for the first time in my life, I’m worried about making my mortgage payment,” Cates says in the release.

While he fully understands that a county assessor’s role is to assess property values, and has little to no say in setting tax percentages, Cates also realizes that this position would put him in the vicinity of those decisions.

“In reality, there is no single elected official … who can affect the kind of change we need without working together as a team,” Cates says.

Cates, who is running against first-term incumbent Sherri Davies, says a victory in this election would mean his retirement from the department. It’s a job he says is very taxing, mentally and physically, and he’s ready and willing to move on.

“I believe the citizens of Bannock County deserve better,” he says in his release. “I understand that cutting taxes and letting people keep more of what they earn helps build strong community and a vibrant economy. I also understand our property tax crisis will not fix itself. It’s going to require hard work and solutions, not scapegoats and excuses.”

A primary will be held on May 17. The general election is on November 8.