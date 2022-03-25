Pocatello Street Operations Department switches to summer work hours April 4

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello Street Department will be making the switch to its summer work hours on Monday, April 4. Street Crews will begin working from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

This switch in schedule allows the department to coordinate their work schedules with other City departments, the State and County Road and Bridge departments, and construction contractors. It allows for crews to take advantage of longer daylight hours and times of low traffic volume.

Before and after business hours, and on weekends, street-related emergency situations should be reported to the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100. The proper crew will then be notified of the situation. During business hours, please contact the Street Operations Department at (208) 234-6250.

For more information on the Street Operations Department, visit https://pocatello.us/444/Street-Operations.