‘Shark Tank’ entrepreneur charged with victimizing 2 more Utah women

PROVO, Utah — A Utah County entrepreneur who prosecutors say has a pattern of striking up relationships with women and then taking their money and assets has now been charged in two more criminal cases.

Nathanael “Nate” Reid Holzapfel, 42, of Orem, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court in one case with two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, and in a second case with two counts of theft, a second-degree felony.

Holzapfel, who gained notoriety on the TV show “Shark Tank” by pitching his belt company Mission Belt, now faces charges in five cases involving five different women. He is charged in total with five counts of communications fraud, engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, two counts of theft by deception, two counts of forcible sexual abuse, and two counts of theft, all second-degree felonies; and being an unlicensed broker, a third-degree felony.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office believes Holzapfel’s typical pattern includes meeting women on dating apps — even though he is married — quickly finding out about their financial situations, then targeting “vulnerable” women such as those who recently lost a loved one and were left with insurance money.

In one of the cases filed Thursday, Holzapfel is accused of meeting a woman in 2016 on social media who was going through a divorce.

“Between 2016 and 2019, (Holzapfel) has stolen the victim’s diamond wedding ring and 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee,” according to charging documents.

Holzapfel convinced the woman not to sell her wedding ring, which was valued at $22,500, the charges state, and claimed he could get a second appraisal on the ring.

“In late 2018 the victim sent the ring to (Holzapfel) with the explicit instructions not to sell the ring but only to get a second appraisal. The victim never saw the wedding ring again,” according to the charges.

Police say Holzapfel also attempted to convince the woman to sell her 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, claiming that he wanted her to have a nicer car. The woman did not want to do this, stating that she didn’t want to have a car payment.

One day, Holzapfel showed up at her home and told her that “he had bought her a new vehicle because she deserved it.” He then had her sign for the vehicle so it would be in her name “on the off chance their relationship did not work out,” the charges allege.

But when the woman attempted to return the vehicle, police say she learned that Holzapfel had already sold her Jeep online and that her new car had actually been owned by Holzapfel and that he allegedly had the car dealership refinance it and place the loan under the woman’s name.

In the other case filed Thursday, Holzapfel is accused of showing up at a business in Spanish Fork where another woman worked and convincing her to go to her truck parked in back, where he then inappropriately touched the woman, according to charging documents.

Holzapfel gained notoriety in 2013 when he appeared on the TV show “Shark Tank” and pitched his belt company, Mission Belt, which he co-founded with his brother. The company became successful following his appearance on the show. Holzapfel left the company several years ago. After his original charges were filed in August, Mission Belt issued a statement disassociating itself with Holzapfel.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim is asked to contact the Utah County Attorney’s Office at (801) 851-8069 or by emailing the chief investigator at colec@utahcounty.gov.