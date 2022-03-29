Two wanted suspects found hiding inside local business

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Two wanted suspects were found by Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies hiding in a local business Monday night.

Deputies were made aware that 37-year-old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 North block of Deborah Drive. Hensley was wanted on two felony warrants for failure to appear at hearings tied to charges of grand theft and felony possession of a controlled substance. Information provided to deputies indicated he was possibly armed.

Just after midnight deputies located a vehicle belonging to Hensley parked outside of the building in question and observed Hensley and an unknown female go inside.

Deputies began setting a perimeter around the building while a search warrant could be obtained from a judge. During this time a female, identified as 39-year-old Melinda Hudson, exited the building and was taken into custody by deputies without incident. Hudson was found to have two active misdemeanor warrants from an outside jurisdiction and deputies located a handgun in her backpack. Hudson told deputies it would be dangerous if they entered the building to search for Hensley.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was activated and arrived on scene to assist. After a search warrant was obtained for the building, deputies gave multiple commands for Hensley to exit the building and attempted contact via phone but could not get a response. An airborne gas irritant was then deployed into the building, ultimately causing Hensley to exit and surrender peacefully to deputies.

Both Hensley and Hudson were transported to the Bonneville County Jail where they were booked on their respective warrants. Hudson was also booked on a new felony charge for felon in possession of a firearm due to a past conviction prohibiting possession of firearms.