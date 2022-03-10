Woman admits she wasn’t ready to go to jail after allegedly fleeing from officer

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman was arrested after allegedly fleeing from an Idaho Falls police officer in her car. Court documents reveal she had warrants out for her arrest in another county and she admitted she wasn’t ready to go to jail.

Lakoda Broncho, 23, is now charged with a felony for fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle.

An officer attempted to stop a white Chevrolet Lumina with no license plates on March 3 around 11:45 a.m. near G Street and Memorial Drive, according to court documents. The vehicle failed to stop prior to entering a road. An officer then tried to get Broncho to pull over with visual and audible signals but she allegedly would not and was driving 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Broncho was able to get away from the officer but he later found her vehicle parked with her dog inside. The vehicle was towed and the dog was taken to an animal shelter.

The officer learned that Broncho had Bingham County warrants out for her arrest.

Two days later, on March 5, animal control called the officer and said Broncho was at the shelter trying to pick up her dog. The officer tracked Broncho down and took her into custody on her warrants.

“Lakoda admitted to me that she was the driver and eluded me because she wasn’t ready to go to jail,” court documents say.

Broncho was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on $25,000 bond. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 18.