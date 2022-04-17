17 new Latter-day Saint temples announced including one in southeastern Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — In his concluding remarks at general conference Sunday afternoon, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 17 new temples throughout the world, including one in Montpelier, Idaho.

The other temples will be constructed in the following locations:

Wellington, New Zealand

Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Barcelona, Spain

Birmingham, United Kingdom

Cusco, Peru

Maceió, Brazil

Santos, Brazil

San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Mexico City Benemérito, Mexico

Tampa, Florida

Knoxville, Tennessee

Cleveland, Ohio

Wichita, Kansas

Austin, Texas

Missoula, Montana

Modesto, California

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of blessings we receive there,” Pres. Nelson said. “I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity.”

Around 2,500 people live in Montpelier, located just north of Bear Lake along the southeastern Idaho border. Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several past church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter. Other temples in the state include Twin Falls, Boise, Burley, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Pocatello, Rexburg and Rexburg North.

Nelson has announced 100 new temples since he became leader of the Church in 2018. With this latest announcement, the Church now has 282 total temples worldwide in operation, under construction or renovation, or announced.

Find more information about the new temple locations here.