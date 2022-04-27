Assisted living center inviting you to ‘Celebrate Seniors’ this weekend

The following is a news release from Senior Solutions in Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Senior Solutions and Idaho Falls Community Hospital will be hosting their free community event ‘Celebrate Seniors’ on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Westbank at 525 River Parkway in Idaho Falls.

“Celebrate Seniors” will have stage performances, booth displays, games, raffle prizes, and lots of fun for people of all ages. The event will feature more than 25 senior citizens and their talent displays and performances.

Display booths will show different talents, from caricature drawing, knife making, and sewing, to woodcarving and watercolor painting. Some seniors will be displaying businesses or causes they have worked with; for example, Susan Stucki coordinates service efforts with the East Idaho JustServe chapter and Claudia Murdawk designs custom gifts for her business Executive Gift Baskets.

Stage performances will include poetry recitation, choral singing, piano and guitar playing, as well as a special performance by local country band, Old Time Fiddlers. The emcee of events will be Vietnam veteran and former Idaho Falls newsperson Bob Ziel.

Some local businesses will also be in attendance. Mann Mortgage, Golden Insurance, Beard St. Clair, Lincoln Court, and Eden Health all provide services that help senior citizens have a more comfortable golden phase of life, and they will be giving free seminars filled with tips on how to navigate the aging journey.

“Celebrate Seniors” is focused on bringing the community together and helping seniors reconnect with others.

“We hope to help locals be more aware of all that seniors can and do contribute to our community,” says Kelsey Perkins, the event’s director.

Meals on Wheels donations will also be a staple of the event. Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle to win prizes worth up to $250. Proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated directly to the local Meals on Wheels, which has a home base locally at the Senior Center in Idaho Falls. Meals on Wheels provides a nutritious midday meal for homebound seniors on a daily basis.

For questions about the event or how to get involved, contact Kelsey Perkins at (208) 521-2895 or email relations@seniorsolutionscp.com.

Senior Solutions is an Idaho Falls-based consulting company that strives to be “Your Guide Through the Aging Journey”. Chanse Powell helps seniors get connected to the help they need, from understanding assisted living to navigating in-Home options. For a free consultation, contact Powell at (208) 821-0955.