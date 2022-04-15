Beloved school bus driver who’s been behind the wheel for 34 years is honored for Feel Good Friday

Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls, which is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley HomeStore also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others’ lives.

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

I would like to nominate Steve Jorde for Feel Good Friday. I have been graduated for a few years now and no longer live in Southeast Idaho but I saw one of your Feel Good Friday videos recently and immediately thought of Steve. He is a school bus driver for School District 91 in Idaho Falls.

When I was in middle school and high school, he was the bus driver for many track and cross country meets. He always had a smile on his face and would go out of his way to make sure that we were taken care of without saying anything. Before the meets, he would wish us good luck and give us high fives. Once the meet was over, he would smile and greet us super happily again. He always made sure to help us load our team gear even though we never asked him to and he would always make sure we were well taken care of. Even when we didn’t race how we wanted to, we always knew that Steve would be smiling and would make us feel good afterward.

Steve is an avid artist and often does sketch work and paintings in his free time. He is always happy and to be honest I don’t think I ever saw him get the least bit mad or upset. He drives multiple teams and clubs around to their different events and never complains. He does it for the kids. He definitely made a difference in my life and I know that he has made a difference in the lives of a lot of people. I can’t think of a more deserving person than Steve. He needs to be recognized for all of his hard work, dedication and support for the students and staff in district 91.

We thought it would be fun to surprise Steve and thank him for his years of service. Watch the video above!