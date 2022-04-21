Caldwell police officer accused of hitting arrestee and lying about it pleads not guilty

A Caldwell police officer has pleaded not guilty to two federal charges that accuse him of hitting someone he was arresting and lying in a report about it.

Lt. Joseph A. “Joey” Hoadley is charged with deprivation of rights under the color of law for allegedly hitting a man identified in court records only as B.H. while arresting him, and with destruction, alteration or falsification of records for allegedly falsifying a narrative report and form on the incident for the Caldwell Police Department.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Boise.

Chief Magistrate Judge Raymond E. Patricco presided over Hoadley’s arraignment. Patricco explained that for deprivation of rights under color of law, Hoadley faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. For destruction, alteration or falsification of records, he could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Patricco set a trial date for 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21.

According to an indictment, on March 30, 2017, Hoadley “used his hand and arm to strike B.H’s hand and neck area,” resulting in “bodily injury” to B.H. After the arrest Hoadley “knowingly falsified” his narrative report.

In the report, Hoadley falsely stated that B.H attempted to escape and that Hoadley “use(d) his left hand to force (B.H) to the ground by his shirt collar,” the indictment said. It said Hoadley also suggested he used force against B.H. because it was necessary.

The FBI is investigating Caldwell police officers, the city said last month. The FBI declined to say if Hoadley’s charges stemmed from its investigation. FBI agent Ryan O’Neil is involved in the investigation, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Hoadley began his career with the Caldwell Police Department in 2001. He was a lieutenant in the investigations unit. He was, until recently, a spokesperson for the department, often issuing news releases on arrests and other matters. He is on paid administrative leave, the city has said.

