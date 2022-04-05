‘Dancing with the Rexburg Stars’ is back

Idaho Ballroom Academy and Madison Education Foundation are excited to announce the return of Dancing With the Rexburg Stars on Saturday, April 9, at 7 p.m.

This long-established and favorite community event has been suspended for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now returns with much excitement.

Dancing With the Rexburg Stars is a night of beautiful music and dancing as well as a fundraiser for the Madison Education Foundation. Gifted youth team up with well-known community members to show that anybody can dance for a good cause.

Admission for the event is $5 each or $25 for a family pass. All proceeds go to help fund Madison Education Foundation’s efforts including educational programs and activities for all local students in the Madison School District. The competition will be held at Madison High School.

Rexburg “stars” who will be dancing include: