Idaho Falls church hosting event to empower men and celebrate masculinity

IDAHO FALLS – An event aimed at empowering men is happening in Idaho Falls later this month.

Watersprings Church is partnering with Rev Radio for the Resolve Men’s Conference on April 30. Four speakers will be in attendance, including comedian Mirchael Jr., radio host, author and co-founder of The Whosoevers movement Ryan Ries, U.S. Marine, pastor and radio host Tony Clark and retired U.S. Army ranger and author Dave Grossman.

There will also be activities from local vendors, such as hatchet throwing, paintball guns, archery and destruction games from the Idaho Falls Family Fun Center. Swag bags and raffle prizes will be given away throughout the event.

Watersprings Pastor James Runcorn is one of the organizers and he tells EastIdahoNews.com the purpose of it is to “equip men to be men the way God designed them to be.”

“There seems to be a lot of discussion about gender, identity, what men should be, what women should be and how to classify them. We are taking a stand,” Runcorn says. “The tagline is ‘Better husbands, better fathers, better men.'”

Runcorn says gender politics have become a hot-button issue in today’s culture and it’s important to get back to God’s teachings about it. He references a verse from Genesis in the Bible that explains God made males and females in his own image and that there are specific roles for both in society.

“When the two come together, it’s the picture of wholeness and completeness,” says Runcorn. “When a man and a woman live that (Divinely) designed pathway as God intended it, you have a beautiful marriage and healthy homes.”

He hasn’t encountered any major gender issues among his congregation but he acknowledges there are people who do struggle and he’s sympathetic.

The conference is intended to be a positive event for men of all ages, regardless of sexual orientation, and he and his team have hand-selected speakers to make it meaningful, fun and engaging.

“These are guys we have specifically gone after whose lives, careers, and ministries have proven to be effective in helping men become the men they were designed to be,” the website for the event says. “RMC is designed to allow men of all ages to regain (or perhaps re-discover) the adrenal thrill of being masculine.”

The Resolve Men’s Conference will be happening at Watersprings from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online. The cost is $89. Click here to learn more.

WATCH AN EVENT PROMO IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.