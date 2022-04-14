Idaho Falls police seeking information about burglary at local home

Listen to this story

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of 1600 Brenthaven Street Thursday morning.

At 4 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a resident reporting that an unknown man was inside their home. Officers responded and ensured the resident was safe, however, the unknown person fled prior to police arrival on the scene.

Through the course of the initial investigation, officers learned the resident woke up and found the suspect in their home. When the suspect and resident saw each other, the suspect fled from the residence. The resident was not injured during the incident.

At this time it appears that the suspect may have been attempting to burglarize the home.

IFPD is looking for home security footage from residents in the area, including footage from Thursday between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. and from the past several days. Anyone with footage is encouraged to contact the department at (208) 529-1200 and reference case 2022-13411.

Anyone who has any other information regarding this incident, including any suspicious person or vehicle in that area recently, is asked to report the information to IFPD by calling or by reporting the information through Crime Stoppers to www.ifcrime.org. Information may be reported to Crime Stoppers anonymously, and tipsters who provide information through Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.