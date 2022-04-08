Idaho Falls Zoo announces birth of cotton-top tamarin

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Are you ready for incredible cuteness? Staff at the Idaho Falls Zoo are happy to announce the birth of a cotton-top tamarin!

The cotton-top tamarin is a small new world monkey native to the tropical rainforests of Central and South America (predominately Colombia) that bears an uncanny resemblance to a tiny Einstein due to its fluffy white head hair and serious facial expressions. “Ash” was born to parents Tunda and Chad on March 11. This is the first successful birth for the pair.

You’ll find the tiny new addition on the back of either mom or dad until he is old enough to navigate climbing on the branches on his own. A social species, both males and females help care for the young. They naturally live together in family groups and use high-pitched vocalizations to communicate in dense forests.

Because the Idaho Falls Zoo is proudly accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), Ash’s birth is extremely important for the future survival of cotton-top tamarins. A critically endangered species, cotton-tops (and many species of tamarins) have experienced a significant population decline in the last 40 years due to habitat loss and the exotic pet trade. The management of cotton-top tamarins is advised by a national Cotton-top Tamarin Species Survival Plan developed and reviewed annually by a team of experts from across the country. This program helps monitor hundreds of species, including tamarins, at AZA accredited zoos to ensure their wellbeing, genetic health and survival. The birth of this new baby is a step forward for the long-term health of the species.

Idaho Falls Zoo opens on April 13 for the 2022 season and will be open daily, including holidays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.