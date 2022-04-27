In-N-Out Burger discloses site of 2nd Idaho restaurant

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Are your taste buds watering yet?

A month after In-N-Out Burger filed plans to open in Meridian, another In-N-Out restaurant is in the works in Boise.

The Irvine, California-based restaurant chain is making plans to open a restaurant where Pier 1 Imports used to be at 140 N. Milwaukee St., near the Boise Towne Square mall and the northeast corner of North Milwaukee Street and West Franklin Road. It would be the chain’s second in Idaho.

In-N-Out filed an application with the city of Boise for a neighborhood meeting list on Monday. The application says the restaurant would have 3,885 square feet, a drive-thru, and indoor and patio seating.

Last month, In-N-Out applied to open at 3520 E. Fairview Ave. at The Village at Meridian.

As the Treasure Valley’s population swells, so has the hunger for the popular burger joint most closely associated with California.

In 2017, an Idaho Statesman poll asked, “Which chain restaurant should come to Boise?” In-N-Out received an overwhelming 44% of the vote while the next closest was White Castle with 8%. There are no In-N-Out locations in Idaho yet. You’d have to go to Utah or Oregon to get your double-double fix.

In-N-Out’s Todd Smith, who is listed as the proposal’s applicant, declined to comment Monday.