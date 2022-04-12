Life Lessons: What Glenda Phillips learned raising 5 kids and how she’s adjusted to moving after 40 years

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

Glenda Phillips moved into Morningstar less than a year ago. She made the decision on her own, so it’s been easier to adjust to her new routine after living in the same neighborhood for 40 years.

Glenda and her husband raised five children and she shared what she learned over the years. Watch the video player above to see our entire interview.