Live Easter-themed musical returns to eastern Idaho for first time in 2 years

IDAHO FALLS – A cast of local performers is happy to be bringing back an annual Easter-themed musical production this season.

“Lamb of God,” a depiction of the final week of Jesus Christ’s life portrayed entirely through music, will be in front of a live audience in eastern Idaho for the first time in two years.

The 80-voice choir and 50-piece orchestra held their first performance of the season last weekend at Madison High School in Rexburg. Though the crowd wasn’t as big as they’d hoped, cast member Karin Dance tells EastIdahoNews.com the show was wonderful, and those in attendance were moved by the experience.

“After the evening performance, I had an older gentleman approach me and say, ‘This is the most professional production I’ve ever seen. I used to live in Vienna, and this was more impressive than the operas and productions I saw there,'” Dance says.

Performers from dozens of faiths have been performing Rob Gardner’s “Lamb of God” to audiences around the world since 2010. It’s been performed in eastern Idaho since 2018, and the 2020 production occurred a couple days before the COVID-19 quarantine began.

“It was a miracle we chose such early dates that year. We had to cancel our 2021 plans because of COVID,” says Dance.

But a film version of the show produced by Excel Entertainment was shown in local theaters last year.

Dance sits on the board for Witness Music Southeast Idaho, a nondenominational, nonprofit organization with a mission to present sacred and inspirational music. The Southeast Idaho chapter is one of several in the national organization, which is behind the show’s production.

Dance says she fell in love with the show the first time she saw it several years ago and wanted to bring it to eastern Idaho.

“Lamb of God” offers a unique take on Christ’s life by telling the story from the perspectives of people who loved and followed him. There are various soloists portraying Christ’s disciples and closest friends. There is also some narration throughout the show, some of which Dance is providing this year.

“I had the opportunity to be a soloist and sing in previous years, so it’s been really fun to be the narrator this time. The narrator provides a theatrical reading from the scriptures, which adds a layer of depth and context to the performance,” she says.

Karin Dance

Dance says the soloists in this year’s production are “incredible,” and the choir and orchestra are “outstanding.” Everyone involved is thrilled to be in front of a live audience again.

“A lady approached me in tears after our performance on Saturday saying she had seen our 2020 production in Idaho Falls and was awestruck. She was overcome by being able to finally see the production again,” Dance says.

The next performance is happening Friday, April 8 at the Jensen Concert Hall in Pocatello. There will be a matinee and evening performance the following day at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. All evening performances begin at 7 p.m. The matinee performance is at 2 p.m.

All youth are invited to attend the final dress rehearsal on Thursday, April 7 in Pocatello at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. It also starts at 7 p.m.

There is no cost to attend. All performances are free to the public, but donations are appreciated. Donations from members of the community are what make these performances possible. To make a donation or learn more, click here.

Members of the orchestra performing during “Lamb of God.” | Courtesy Karin Dance