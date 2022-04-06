Man charged with felony burglary after incident at Walmart

IDAHO FALLS — A 29-year-old has been charged after allegedly taking a cart full of items from Walmart and giving a police officer a false name.

Ryker Hughes is charged with felony burglary and a misdemeanor for false information provided on their own identity or another’s to an investigating law enforcement officer.

On March 26 at around 4:20 p.m., an Idaho Falls police officer was called Walmart on Utah Avenue for a report of a theft.

Hughes was stopped by loss prevention officers as he allegedly tried to push out a cart full of items that he did not pay for. According to documents, he stated that his intention was to come to Walmart that day and take the items. The amount he had taken was $386.16.

In the report, Hughes stated that he is homeless and hungry and that is why he needed the items.

“As I was informing him of all of the homeless shelters and soup kitchens, I noticed that a lot of his items did not match up with what a hungry homeless person would steal. His items consisted of several frozen items and household cleaning items,” the report said. “I confronted him and asked him where he was really staying at and he admitted that he is staying with a couple on G street.”

The officer ran the false name that he was given by Hughes through dispatch and the name came back with no returns.

“I told Ryker that I was going to give him one chance to tell me his real name without him being charged for false information but he stated that he wanted to remain silent. I informed him that refusing to identify himself isn’t something that he should remain silent about but he still refused.”

Police ultimately learned Hughes’ name and he was transported to the Bonneville County Jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 8 in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.