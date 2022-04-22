More details in Bannock County trafficking arrests

POCATELLO — Prior to searching the home of two Bannock County residents who were arrested for multiple drug crimes, detectives surveilled them as they allegedly made drug deliveries in Pocatello.

Treyl Nehemiah Torres, 20, and Raschel Dawn Thomsen, 25 each face two felony charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents. In addition, Torres faces a felony charge for the delivery of a non-narcotic controlled substance.

According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, deputies with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office were originally contacted on Feb. 22 regarding THC wax believed to be laced with fentanyl.

Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who told them that adults, as well as juveniles, had purchased the marijuana product. Deputies were provided with the identity of the person from whom the marijuana in question was purchased.

That person admitted to selling marijuana and THC wax but denied having any knowledge of it potentially being laced with other drugs. The seller, whom deputies did not identify in police reports, said that for at least a year Thomsen and Torres had made weekly deliveries of the marijuana products to their home.

The seller provided deputies with a description of the vehicle Torres and Thomsen were known to drive.

After the investigation into the apparent drug trafficking system, deputy detectives set up surveillance on Torres and Thomsen on April 11.

Detectives surveilled the duo and their blue Mercedes SUV, noting in reports that it was displaying Missouri license plates. They also noted that Torres was driving, with Thomsen in the passenger seat.

Deputies watched as Torres entered a home on the 1700 block of North Hayes Avenue with a package of what they believed to be drugs. A short time later, he exited the home with an envelope.

Deputies later spoke with the residents of the home, who admitted to having received drugs from Torres and agreed to surrender the drugs to deputies. They said that prior to his departure Torres collected money from a previous transaction.

Detectives continued surveilling the SUV until they witnessed Torres turn out of the Albertsons parking lot onto East Benton Street without using a turning signal. Officers with the Pocatello Police Department conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, a narcotic K9 did an “open-air sniff,” alerting its handler to the presence of drugs, the affidavit says.

Deputies searched the SUV, finding bags containing marijuana, THC wax, psilocybin mushrooms, cash and a gun. The suspected marijuana was field-tested and returned a presumptive positive. It was weighed for a total of just over 3.5 pounds.

All suspected drugs were sent to Idaho State Police forensic labs for analysis. It is unclear at this time if the claims that the drugs were laced with fentanyl, or any other drugs.

Deputies arrested Torres and Thomsen. They were transported to Bannock County Jail and booked.

A search warrant for their home was then obtained. During that search, deputies discovered 18 firearms — one of which was identified as stolen — three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cannabis THC concentrate and $57,000 in cash, according to a news release from Bannock County spokeswoman Emma Iannacone. Deputies also found a drug prescription for a person who did not live at the home.

Originally scheduled for separate preliminary hearings, Torres and Thomsen are now expected to appear in court on the same day — May 4 — before Magistrate Judge David Kress.

Although they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If he is found guilty on all counts, Torres would face up to 49 years in prison and $150,000 in fines.

If she is found guilty on all counts, Thomsen would face up to 44 years in prison and $130,000 in fines.