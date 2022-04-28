One of two charged with starting Cold Creek Fire found guilty

AMERICAN FALLS — One of the two men who were charged with starting the fire that burned about 3,800 acres in June has been found guilty.

Brandon Donato Frias of Blackfoot was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of firing timber or prairie lands following a trial Friday, court records show.

Lucas C. Daniels of Wyoming was also charged in connection with the Cold Creek Fire but failed to appear in court on July 20, and has an active warrant.

Along with the scorched earth, two homes were destroyed by the fire, which was started on June 14.

Daniels, 20, was one of the first 911 callers to alert authorities to the fire, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

After calling 911, Daniels and Frias, 23, were met by Power County Sheriff’s deputies. According to the affidavit, the two men told deputies that Frias was attempting to teach Daniels how to weld in the area. At one point, they told deputies, Frias fell asleep. When he awoke, a fire was burning.

The maximum penalty for a misdemeanor charge for firing timber or prairie lands includes up to six months in jail and $1,000 in fines. Civil lawsuits could follow his conviction.

Frias is scheduled to be sentenced by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis on May 18.