One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Bonneville County

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash.

The crash occurred after 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 9000 North block of North River Road.

As emergency personnel arrived at the scene they discovered the driver and only occupant of a Buick Verano was deceased. The person’s identity has not been released.

The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary information indicates the pickup was traveling North on the River Road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Buick that was southbound.

The driver of the Buick had to be extricated by fire personnel.