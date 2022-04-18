Over 25,000 eggs collected at annual Great Easter egg hunt

IDAHO FALLS — Over 2,000 kids collected 25,000 eggs at the annual Great Easter Egg Hunt at Snake River Landing Saturday.

The sixth annual event started with a special needs egg hunt followed by other hunts broken into different age groups. Every egg contained a prize, ranging from candy to coupons to toys.

“It was amazing to see so many kids come out and have fun and over 150 kids win large prizes thanks to community businesses,” Teton Auto Group spokesman Gray Augustus said. “This was the sixth year we’ve done the event and we’re excited to have officially had over 100,000 eggs found over all six years!”

In addition to Teton Auto Group, other sponsors included Idaho Central Credit Union, Rich Broadcasting, Bill’s Bike & Snow and Broulim’s.