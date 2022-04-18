Pet of the Week: Spring

Our Pet of the Week is Spring!

She is a very beautiful dog with big eyes, freckles on her nose and very soft fur.

Spring loves having her belly rubbed – it’s her favorite thing!

Spring likes to jump high but she won’t get out of your fence. She prefers being the only pet in the household and loves kids, men, women – people of all ages.

Meet Spring and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.