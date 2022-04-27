Pocatello man gets probation for destroying evidence in related lewd and lascivious case

POCATELLO — A man who pleaded guilty to destroying evidence in a case against his father has received probation.

As part of a plea agreement, a felony charge of destruction of evidence against 20-year-old Triston Jace Powell was amended to a misdemeanor. Additionally, a felony charge for criminal conspiracy was dismissed in return for the guilty plea.

For the misdemeanor, Powell has been sentenced to 180 days of probation and been ordered to complete 30 hours of community service by District Judge Rick Caranroli, according to court documents.

Powell was arrested in October, after an investigation determined that he and his father’s wife, Rebekah Avery Dye, conspired to remotely wipe data from his father’s cell phone.

Despite performing the remote wipe of the phone, digital forensic examiners were able to obtain some files form the phone. Those files included photos and videos of females in “various states of nudity and sexual acts,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Powell’s father, 42-year-old Trenton Jared Powell, faces three counts of lewd conduct with a child under the age of 16.

In addition to the probation and community service, Triston Powell has been ordered to pay $257.50 in fees and fines — with an additional $400 in fines suspended. He also received a 90-day jail sentence, but 89 days were suspended with the final day being credited for time served.

Dye, 23, has not reached an agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office and is scheduled for a jury trial on May 17.