The owner of Duck Donuts answers 7 Questions with Emmy

The idea came from a Facebook commenter who saw a video of me and my family floating down the river in Island Park. The person said I should turn the tables and interview my dad (Nate Eaton) – so I did and the rest is history!

Duck Donuts has been serving delicious, hot cake donuts covered in yummy toppings since it opened in Ammon a year ago. But my family first tried Duck Donuts years ago in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. That’s where first Duck Donuts began and now locations are opening all across the country.

Bonnie and Wyatt Wetsel are the owners of the Ammon store. Bonnie agreed to sit down with me and answer some questions – then she showed me how they make their delicious donuts!

Here are the questions I asked:

How did Duck Donuts get started?

How many donuts do you make a day?

Why did you want to open a donut shop?

What is your favorite flavor of donut?

What’s something you have learned being a business owner?

Can you make any of the donuts blindfolded?

What is the best advice someone has given you?

Bonus Question: Can I work here when I grow up?

You can find out more about Duck Donuts on their website and Facebook page.

If you have any ideas of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.