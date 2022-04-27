US-20 pavement resurfacing to begin between Chester and Ashton

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

ASHTON — Beginning next week, the Idaho Transportation Department will begin resurfacing work to repair pavement on US-20 from milepost 353 just north of Chester to milepost 360 south of Ashton. The project will take approximately ten days to complete.

The mill and inlay resurfacing (removing the top portion of the road and adding new layers of asphalt to create a smoother surface) was made necessary by faster than expected breakup of the pavement and the development of potholes.

“We had hoped this section would last until the Chester to Ashton reconstruction project, planned for completion by 2026,” said Wade Allen, ITD’s District 6 Traffic and Materials Manager. However, the large volume of traffic impacted by the deteriorating roadway resulted in an immediate request for funding at the ITD monthly board meeting on April 21.

After review, the board approved the $2,035,000 resurfacing project to improve safety, mobility, and economic opportunity along US-20.

Motorists should expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds during the project. Motorists are encouraged to drive safely and attentively through work zones.