WATCH: Security video shows armed robbery suspect point gun at gas station employee

DRIGGS — New video released from a local sheriff’s department shows what happened during an armed robbery in March.

The robbery took place at the Phillips Gas Station on the corner of Main Street and Wallace Avenue in Driggs at around 9:30 p.m. on March 24.

The suspect remains at large and the Teton County Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

The sheriff’s office released three different angles of security camera footage on Facebook. One video is in black and white, while the other two videos are in color.

In the video, you can see the suspect come into the gas station store dressed in black. The video shows the suspect throwing what appears to be a candy bar onto the counter, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect then takes a gun out. The suspect points the gun at an employee working at the counter and you can see that the suspect is wearing a red glove. The employee is seen taking the cash register out onto the counter where the suspect then grabs an unknown amount of cash from the register and walks out of the gas station doors.

EastIdahoNews.com talked with a sheriff’s office spokesman Tuesday. He said the sheriff’s office could confirm money was taken, but could not release the amount that was stolen.

The suspect was described as wearing a “black designer hoodie with a slim fit, dark pants, one red glove, military-style black high top boots and a black covering over their nose and mouth.” Officials said the weapon used was a “black handgun.”

The sheriff’s office said the suspect is 5’10 in height with a weight of approximately 140 lbs. He is white or Hispanic.

If anyone has information regarding the robbery or the identity of the suspect, contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 354-2323.