A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man working to keep families healthy

EastIdahoNews.com is honoring people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email a few days ago about a man named Dan who lives in Idaho Falls. The email said:

Dan spends countless hours creating events for the Idaho Falls trail runners. He started an event called IFTR-TrailBlazer Challenge. This is for all ages and there is a Trailblazers group that needs to complete 53n of his listed runs. The Lost Souls group has to complete 50 of his trail runs!

Dan also organizes a Wednesday morning run for all abilities and no one is left behind. Dan also runs the Grit League for the youth, is all about family and getting people and families outside!

I can’t imagine the amount of hours and energy he has put into our trail running community in improving our quality of life. His selfless organization of weekly group runs, gym coaching, kids Grit League and so much more bring us all closer together and make us healthier physically and mentally.

We decided to thank Dan for everything he does and surprised him before a Grit League practice. Check out the video above!