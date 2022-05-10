Annual benefit concert returning for its 15th year in eastern Idaho

AMMON – A 15-year tradition in Idaho Falls is making a return in Ammon.

Singers on Stage is hosting a benefit concert for Community Youth in Action at Thunder Ridge High School Tuesday night. Event co-director Ali Wilde tells EastIdahoNews.com that dozens of local performers will showcase their talents to those in attendance.

“We have a lot of great community groups that are coming to support it and perform, so it’s going to be a really fun night,” Wilde says.

Among them will be Eagle Rock Dance Studio, Stasia Acrobats, the Bonneville High School Cheerleaders, and the Southwick Blackbelt Academy. Wilde and her sister, Christina Stutzman, will give two separate singing performances, along with S.O.S. and 2017 “America’s Got Talent” finalist Evie Clair.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase and prizes will be drawn throughout the night. Some items will be auctioned off on stage.

RELATED | Local singing group donates thousands to toddler with facial deformities

For the last 15 years, Wilde and her sister have enjoyed partnering with local organizations to support local causes. Wilde says she was involved in Community Youth in Action as a high school student and that’s what inspired her to make it the beneficiary of this concert.

“I did a play with them,” Wilde explains. “One of the director’s daughters — she sang with me growing up, too, so I’ve always just admired what they’ve done for the youth in the community. I know that those kids need a place to go, so we wanted to give back and make sure they were supported financially.”

RELATED | New youth group focused on making a positive impact in eastern Idaho

CYA was formed in 2018 with the goal of empowering youth in the community to make a difference through service projects. The organization hosts a variety of projects every year, which includes everything from raking leaves to city improvement projects.

Last fall, the organization partnered with Upper Valley Child Advocacy for a clothing swap in Idaho Falls and Rigby.

RELATED | Local youth center hosting clothing swap in Idaho Falls Saturday

Katie Barnes, CYA’s activities coordinator, says they’re “honored” to be selected as this year’s beneficiary for the event.

“It will give our teenagers opportunities to enrich their lives (by) serving their community. We are a nonprofit so all of (our operating costs) come through fundraising,” Barnes says.

Wilde’s mom starting hosting Singers on Stage about 25 years ago. She and her sister took it over in recent years.

The Idaho Falls duo is well-known for their appearance on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009. Both of them have Cystic Fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic disorder that damages the lungs and digestive system, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“The average life expectancy is mid to late 30s, but we can enjoy every minute that we have together,” Ali said in an interview at the time. “If we pursue our dreams, then it will give us something to look forward to instead of dwelling on our disease.”

Being able to use S.O.S. to partner with local organizations that make a difference in the community has been a rewarding project for Wilde and her sister and they’re looking forward to a big crowd at Tuesday night’s event.

“We just really want to get people there because it’s going to be a really fun night. There will be giveaways and raffles,” says Wilde. “Anyone can come and win items, which will be super fun.”

Singers on Stage will begin at 7 p.m. but the doors open at 6:30. Admission is $8 and tickets can be purchased at the door.