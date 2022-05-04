Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage, video shows. A suspect in custody, LAPD says

(CNN) — An audience member who had a knife is in custody after he tackled a “famous comedian” Tuesday night at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles police said, following the emergence of a video that shows Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage.

“A famous comedian was performing at the Hollywood Bowl. He had finished his act and as he was exiting the stage, a male who was part of the audience jumped on the stage and tackle(d) this celebrity to the ground,” said LAPD spokesperson Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The suspect, 23, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a hospital for medical treatment, Lomeli said. The victim “was not injured as a result of the crime,” she said.

The weapon was a “knife blade,” Lomeli said. The motive of the apparent attack remains unclear.

It also wasn’t clear whether Chappelle filed an official police report.

Chappelle was performing at “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.”

CNN has requested comment from representatives for Chappelle, Netflix and the festival. CNN has also reached out to the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Hollywood Bowl for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.