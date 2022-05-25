Custer County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing boater

CHALLIS — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a boater who went missing on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River on Tuesday.

Robert W. Gray was last seen at 2:30 p.m. at First Bend, located downstream of the Boundary Creek boat launch. His red catamaran was later found lodged in a log jam upstream of the boat launch.

A Custer County search and rescue helicopter is searching the river from Boundary Creek to the Indian Creek Airstrip for any sign of Gray.

Gray is 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs about 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a wetsuit and a red life jacket.

Anyone with any information about Gray is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 879-2232.