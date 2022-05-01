Historic Montpelier home relocated to make room for temple

MONTPELIER (SVI Media) — On Friday, a historic Montpelier home was relocated.

The house’s original location was at 506 Washington Street. This address is part of the area that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchased and is demolishing in order to construct a temple.

The home was built in 1903, and for its time, was considered to be a mansion. Most homes built in that era and location were one- or two-bedroom homes and less than 1,000 square feet. This home, on the other hand, has five bedrooms and is approximately 4,000 square feet.

Derek Rider, a Montpelier resident, didn’t want the home to be demolished, so he decided to do something about it.

“Once I heard these homes were getting demolished, that thought popped into my head, ‘Well maybe I could buy it back from the church.’ ‘Cause, it’s too grand of a house just to . . . end up at the landfill,” he says.

Rider decided to contact the church and see if they would be willing to sell him the home if he relocated it. He says, “I approached the church, and lo and behold, they were more than willing to talk to me and make an exception on this house. And that’s why I decided to try and save it.”

Courtesy Lisa Hillier

After purchasing the home, Rider had his work cut out for him. Relocating the home would not be a simple task. He had to detach a two-car garage and chimney. He also had to coordinate with Rocky Mountain Power and CenturyLink to disconnect and reconnect wiring.

To relocate the home, Rider explains the process the Lemons House Moving Company had to undertake.

“They are in the process of taking shorter beams and sliding them through the side of the foundation that will rest on top of these two long beams, so when they jack the house up, they’re gonna lift the two long beams up, which in turn will lift all the smaller beams up directly underneath the house. Once they slide it off its foundation, then they will connect a coupling to the one end of those long beams and attach a dolly with trailer tires . . . and on the other end, they’ll connect those two beams together and that will connect to the semi-truck pulling it.”

Though the process was complicated, the move itself was fairly quick since the home was being relocated less than a mile away to 244 11th Street.

“This has been the talk of the town for the last couple of months and everybody is just super excited to see this move,” Rider says.