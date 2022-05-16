Homicide investigation continues as authorities ask public for tips

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into the homicide death of 36-year-old Morey P. Pelton continues and detectives are following up on a number of leads.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for tips and information from anyone who was in the area of the Lane Clark Rest Area on Hwy 26 East of Ririe between the hours of 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and 6:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13.

RELATED | Homicide investigation underway after body is found at rest stop, officials release victim’s name

Anyone who was in that area between those times is asked to call the Idaho Fusion Center Tipline at 1-833-445-2092 or Bonneville County Dispatch at (208) 529-1200. Anonymous tips and information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.com or the P3tips app on your mobile device. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) involved in this Homicide.

No further information is available at this time.