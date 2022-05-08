Idaho Falls YMCA hires new CEO

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls YMCA.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls YMCA is welcoming Dan Jaeger as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Jaeger brings over 30 years of YMCA and nonprofit management to this position. His passion for community collaboration and support of service organizations makes him an ideal choice to lead the Idaho Falls YMCA.

“We are privileged to welcome Dan Jaeger to the YMCA,” said Misty Benjamin, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Idaho Falls YMCA. Dan is an energetic, thoughtful leader with an unparalleled commitment to community and the YMCA organization. We know that Dan will provide the leadership to guide the Y as it continues its mission of ensuring everyone in our community will have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive at the YMCA.”

Jaeger recognizes the importance of educational and physical wellness programs available at the YMCA, especially as a community resource for the underserved.

“I’m looking forward to meeting our members, contributors and partners who support the programs at the Idaho Falls YMCA,” Jaeger said. “I’m especially excited about the return of Camp Big Elk Creek as we introduce area youth to the natural beauty in our region.”

The community is invited to join the YMCA in welcoming Dan Jaeger during a reception on Tuesday, May 10 at the YMCA building. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 150 North Corner Avenue.