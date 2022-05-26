ISU needs volunteers to help with sets, costumes for ‘Urinetown’

POCATELLO — Idaho State University is in search of volunteers as it prepares for this summer’s production of “Urinetown: The Musical.”

Anyone interested in assisting with constructing the set or creating costumes is asked to come to the ISU theater shop Saturday or Tuesday — or both — between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to a news release from the school.

A satirical comedy, “Urinetown” is set in a town suffering from water shortage leaving its citizens to pay for restroom usage.

“Despite the zany premise, the show explores serious concepts while staying true to the light-hearted comedy genre,” the release says in a description of the play.

This play will be the first of a returning tradition of Summer Community Theater at ISU. That tradition was revived following a donation from Farm Bureau Insurance, which has committed $30,000 per year to the program each of the next three years.

“Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to sponsor Idaho State University’s Summer Community Theatre,” CEO Todd Argall said in a news release. “Sponsoring these performances where people can come together to share great theatre and company is the perfect expression of Farm Bureau Insurance’s love for our community.”

The show is scheduled for performances on June 10, 11, 13 and 16 through 18, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bistline Theater at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

This production will be directed by Lysa Fox, the head of musical theater at Western Illinois University.

“I’m very excited to come spend part of my summer in Pocatello,” Fox said in a release. “I’m honored to be a part of the remounting of this community tradition.”

A sneak peek of the show will be featured at the Portneuf Farmer’s Market on Saturday at noon.